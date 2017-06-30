Knoxville, Alcoa officers targeted wi...

Knoxville, Alcoa officers targeted with fireworks

14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

Officers in Alcoa and Knoxville were targeted in separate incidents Tuesday night by residents shooting off fireworks at people, vehicles and law enforcement on the Fourth of July. Knoxville officers arrested two people and cited a third, while Alcoa officers cited a juvenile who reportedly threw a firework at a police cruiser.

