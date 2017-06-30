July Fourth traffic to be heavy even with tax hike

Officials feel this Fourth of July holiday will be one of the most heavily traveled in many years, and with such predictions, local law enforcement is preparing for the increase in a "The Tennessee Highway Patrol Chattanooga District will be highly visible this holiday weekend and through the holiday on Tuesday. Troopers will be focusing on drivers that are driving under the influence, aggressive drivers, distracted drivers while texting, and, of course drivers not wearing seat belts.

