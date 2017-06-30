Independence Day fireworks means lost...

Independence Day fireworks means lost pets, busy time for shelters

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KWQC-TV Davenport

"We always say, 'Fido and fireworks don't mix,'" said Courtney Kliman with the Young-Williams Animal Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. "And you know, you just want to take care of the dog," Chris Brown said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWQC-TV Davenport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
drug addicts working in all the restaurants aro... 31 min talltennessee23 3
News DCS defends Omni Visions (Dec '07) 38 min The boss 39
Wake Up Tennessee 2 hr BB Board 3
TN Republicans Gove Legislature raised TAXES ,L... 2 hr BB Board 3
When is going to stop 2 hr Shameonyou 6
The end of Metro Pulse= No Big Loss (Oct '14) 4 hr Sparky Paralax 13
Tennessee Democrats Thu South Knox Hombre 53
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. Sudan
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,539 • Total comments across all topics: 282,308,735

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC