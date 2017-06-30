Give Blood, Get Free Tickets to the ZooThursday, July 6Zoo Knoxville...
Usually, blood donors receive a MEDIC t-shirt after donating. This year, however, on Thursday, July 6, donors can opt out of the t-shirt, and MEDIC will donate the cost of the shirt to the zoo.
