Farragut to see its first total eclipse in centuries

The significance in distance from downtown Knoxville to Town of Farragut, roughly 15 miles, will be monumental - like night and day, literally - Monday afternoon, Aug. 21. That's when the first total solar eclipse in the continental United States since 1979, and the first in East Tennessee since at least the 18th century, streaks across a roughly 70-mile east-to-west sliver of East Tennessee.

