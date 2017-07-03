Deputies: Serial robber hits 3rd Nort...

Deputies: Serial robber hits 3rd North Knox County convenience store in month

Yesterday

The Knox County Sheriff's Office believes a man wanted for robbing a North Knox County convenience store with a knife Monday morning robbed at least two other stores in the same area last month. Deputies say the man demanded money from store clerks at Lee's Food Mart, 7657 Clinton Highway, just after 8 a.m. After receiving the money, he ran down Clinton Highway toward Knoxville.

