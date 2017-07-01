Chris Blue hosts free Fourth of July ...

Chris Blue hosts free Fourth of July concert in Knoxville

Start the Fourth of July weekend with a concert celebrating the United States- hosted by this season's winner of The Voice and Knoxville Native, Chris Blue. The Voice winner will be recognized before the show by the Knoxville community followed by live music.

