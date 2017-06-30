Chattanooga Gas Prices Drop To $1.88 Average
Average retail gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 1.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.88/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 170 gas outlets in Chattanooga.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|One injured after East Knoxville shooting
|52 min
|Grimy Phoxx
|4
|Gas Tax Up, Grocery Tax Down: 133 Tennessee Law...
|1 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|2
|Knox County Sheriffa s Office partners with ICE...
|10 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|4
|surveillance drones flying over knox and other ... (Mar '13)
|12 hr
|Billy Bob
|59
|Muslim Community of Knoxville hosts open house ...
|16 hr
|ThomasBeckett
|5
|bikers against child abuse (Apr '13)
|Sun
|ProfessorJackass
|18
|Police: Teenager sought in double homicide rela...
|Sun
|ProfessorJackass
|4
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC