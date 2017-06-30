Chattanooga Gas Prices Drop To $1.88 ...

Chattanooga Gas Prices Drop To $1.88 Average

Average retail gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 1.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.88/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 170 gas outlets in Chattanooga.

