Benefit set for leukemia patient Kane Wasden
A spaghetti dinner benefit and silent auction will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday, July 10 at the Blue Slip Winery, 300 W. Depot Ave., Knoxville for leukemia patient Kane Wasden, who will be a freshman at Heritage High School this fall. There will be a special appearance by Glenn Jacobs, better known as Kane, the professional wrestler.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drew Linkous - Felony Bad Boy
|5 hr
|About time
|2
|Teacher guilty in sex case (Nov '08)
|6 hr
|Southern
|9
|The Knoxville News Sentinel Protest Daily
|7 hr
|About time
|29
|Local Sheriff's deputy explain why you don't re...
|8 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|1
|Government phones
|8 hr
|Oak Ridge resident
|6
|Tina Selvidge Murder Of Micheal Selvidge Plea Deal
|9 hr
|Oak Ridge resident
|3
|Looking to get a Tattoo done.
|22 hr
|Harve Dixon
|1
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC