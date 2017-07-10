Benefit set for leukemia patient Kane...

Benefit set for leukemia patient Kane Wasden

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jul 7 Read more: Daily Times

A spaghetti dinner benefit and silent auction will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday, July 10 at the Blue Slip Winery, 300 W. Depot Ave., Knoxville for leukemia patient Kane Wasden, who will be a freshman at Heritage High School this fall. There will be a special appearance by Glenn Jacobs, better known as Kane, the professional wrestler.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drew Linkous - Felony Bad Boy 5 hr About time 2
News Teacher guilty in sex case (Nov '08) 6 hr Southern 9
The Knoxville News Sentinel Protest Daily 7 hr About time 29
Local Sheriff's deputy explain why you don't re... 8 hr South Knox Hombre 1
Government phones 8 hr Oak Ridge resident 6
Tina Selvidge Murder Of Micheal Selvidge Plea Deal 9 hr Oak Ridge resident 3
Looking to get a Tattoo done. 22 hr Harve Dixon 1
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. American Idol
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,900 • Total comments across all topics: 282,426,224

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC