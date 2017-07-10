Benefit set for leukemia patient Kane Wasden

A spaghetti dinner benefit and silent auction will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday, July 10 at the Blue Slip Winery, 300 W. Depot Ave., Knoxville for leukemia patient Kane Wasden, who will be a freshman at Heritage High School this fall. There will be a special appearance by Glenn Jacobs, better known as Kane, the professional wrestler.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.