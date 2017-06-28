Zoo Knoxville playing host to 3 Sumat...

Zoo Knoxville playing host to 3 Sumatran tigers

9 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

Zoo Knoxville is hosting three Sumatran tigers while their new habitat at the Nashville Zoo at Grassmere is being completed. After creating the Tiger Forest at Asian Trek, Zoo Knoxville had available space for the guests in the Malayan tigers' old habitat.

