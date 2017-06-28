Zoo Knoxville playing host to 3 Sumatran tigers
Zoo Knoxville is hosting three Sumatran tigers while their new habitat at the Nashville Zoo at Grassmere is being completed. After creating the Tiger Forest at Asian Trek, Zoo Knoxville had available space for the guests in the Malayan tigers' old habitat.
