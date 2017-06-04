Zoo Knoxville giving $5 discount off ...

Zoo Knoxville giving $5 discount off admission

17 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

Zoo Knoxville is offering residents of nine East Tennessee counties $5 dollars off general admission Monday, June 5, through Thursday, June 8, to kick off the start of summer. People who live in Knox, Anderson, Union, Jefferson, Sevier, Grainger, Blount, Roane and Loudon counties are eligible for the discounted admission.

