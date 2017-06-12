Youth Theater Festival returns to Knoxville

The Carpetbag Theatre's annual Youth Theatre Festival returns June 16, 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Fourth United Presbyterian Church, 1323 N. Broadway, Knoxville. This event is a free, day-long schedule of performances and workshops for the Knox County area youth led by young people, volunteers and the staff of the Carpetbag Theatre.

