Youth Theater Festival returns to Knoxville
The Carpetbag Theatre's annual Youth Theatre Festival returns June 16, 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Fourth United Presbyterian Church, 1323 N. Broadway, Knoxville. This event is a free, day-long schedule of performances and workshops for the Knox County area youth led by young people, volunteers and the staff of the Carpetbag Theatre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Knoxville News Sentinel Protest Daily
|6 hr
|David Brinkley
|25
|How does Phil Williams Show stay on the air? (Jun '10)
|17 hr
|Ghost of WHIG
|190
|Mike Witcher
|17 hr
|Bring Back Topper
|5
|Come on somebody must know Lindsey Radcliff
|19 hr
|Dagrunt
|1
|Knoxville mayor joins others to continue to uph...
|23 hr
|yeaIsaidit
|11
|Knoxville Mercury
|23 hr
|yeaIsaidit
|23
|tn republicans raised gas tax
|23 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|7
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC