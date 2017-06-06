WIVK morning personalities a Andy & Alisona leaving Knoxville airwaves
"Andy & Alison and the Morning Crew" first aired on the country music station in 1997, featuring Andy Ritchie and Alison Mencer. The show has won a combined 10 CMA and ACM morning show awards.
