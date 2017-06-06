Volunteers needed for USA Cycling Championships

At the end of June, hundreds of cyclists from across the country will descend on Knoxville for the 2017 U.S. Professional Road and TimeNational Championships. The men's and women's individual time trials and the Knoxville Pedal for the Red are Saturday, June 24. The men's and women's road races will take place Sunday, June 25 in downtown Knoxville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.