Visit Knoxville celebrates cycling championship success

13 hrs ago

Big crowds came out to cheer on the USA Cycling National Championships Knoxville, and Visit Knoxville is celebrating it as a success. The race is a big deal for professional cycling as the men's and women's national champions are both awarded.

