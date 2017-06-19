Verify 30 mins ago 7:19 p.m.VERIFY: Are there more homicides in Knoxville this year?
The last few weeks in Knoxville have been marked by police lights. 13 people have died in 10 shootings since mid-May. Just on Thursday, two men from Michigan were shot and killed at a South Knoxville apartment complex.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you smell that?
|2 hr
|rustyshackleford
|21
|Roads closings for bike races WHY???
|3 hr
|Wheel Tax
|2
|Knoxville police chief: 2017 is a a banner year...
|4 hr
|Panther Pride
|3
|VIDEO: Rock legend Gene Simmons reports for WAT...
|6 hr
|chit chatters
|1
|what is the best strip club (Nov '11)
|12 hr
|Pointed
|53
|Another Fatal Stabbing on Knoxville Greenway :(
|18 hr
|misfit 0676
|35
|Government phones
|Fri
|XXX
|2
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC