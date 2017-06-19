Verify 30 mins ago 7:19 p.m.VERIFY: Are there more homicides in Knoxville this year?

Verify 30 mins ago 7:19 p.m.VERIFY: A...

VERIFY: Are there more homicides in Knoxville this year?

Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

The last few weeks in Knoxville have been marked by police lights. 13 people have died in 10 shootings since mid-May. Just on Thursday, two men from Michigan were shot and killed at a South Knoxville apartment complex.

