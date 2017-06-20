UT names Phillip Fulmer special advisor to president
The former head football coach will be a special advisor to President Joe DiPietro for community, athletics and university relations. Fulmer will be an ambassador for the University system, support athletic programs at each campus and work with UT government relations and alumni affairs.
