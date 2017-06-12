University of Tennessee releases sexu...

University of Tennessee releases sexual assault review

1 min ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Officials at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville have released a report that reviews the school's policies related to sexual assaults. The Tennessean reports that the special review released Saturday comes nearly a year after the settlement of $2.48 million lawsuit that brought intense scrutiny to sexual assaults at the university.

