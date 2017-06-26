Two Arrested In TN For Murders Of Dec...

Two Arrested In TN For Murders Of Decatur Teens

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: WSJM-AM Saint Joseph

Two Decatur teenagers allegedly went to Knoxville, Tennessee last week to make a deal for some high-grade marijuana, and didn't come home alive. Police in Knoxville say 18-year-olds Sergio Rivera and Jaleon Morris were shot and killed in a car last Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSJM-AM Saint Joseph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Roads closings for bike races WHY??? 3 hr Charity Fraud 7
Another Fatal Stabbing on Knoxville Greenway :( 15 hr What a waist 36
News Police: Teenager sought in double homicide rela... 15 hr Panther Pride 3
surveillance drones flying over knox and other ... (Mar '13) 16 hr Drone flyer 55
Do you smell that? 22 hr South Knox Hombre 24
News Lesbian couple get divorce after politically ch... 23 hr True This 18
Sanctuary Knoxville Sat Mari cone 5
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,817 • Total comments across all topics: 282,032,943

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC