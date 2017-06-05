TVA: Scrapping HQ sales plans, consol...

TVA: Scrapping HQ sales plans, consolidating operations downtown Read Story John North

Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

TVA won't sell its downtown Knoxville complex after all or lease space in a new building, deciding instead to stay where it is and consolidate some operations, the utility giant announced Wednesday. The federally owned firm that provides power across seven states owns east and west towers above Market Square on Summit Hill Drive.

