Treasures: Statue likely less than 50 years old has decorative value
This statue is 50 inches tall to the top of her hand. I got her at an estate sale in Laurel, Md., about 25 years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adult video booths cruising spots
|39 min
|Twink
|1
|tn republicans raised gas tax
|1 hr
|Need to know
|4
|How does Phil Williams Show stay on the air? (Jun '10)
|8 hr
|Jarvis
|188
|Knoxville Mercury
|8 hr
|David Brinkley
|22
|Mencer tree morning convoy
|18 hr
|Tallvol
|2
|The world is better off without Trayvon Martin
|18 hr
|fact
|11
|Mayor Madeline Rogero is a global warming nut
|22 hr
|Hajib
|15
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC