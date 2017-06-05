Traffic 11 mins ago 3:23 p.m.Section of Northshore Dr. closing Tuesday to clean up storm damage
A derecho over Memorial Day weekend downed countless trees in West Knoxville, in yards, parks, and along well-traveled roads. The area of Northshore Drive from Concord Road to Choto Road was hit particularly hard, and while the road is clear, trees and other debris line the street on both sides.
