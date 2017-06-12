Tennessee Recruiting: Prospects, Coaches React to Orange Carpet Day
Tennessee's annual Orange Carpet Day was held today in Knoxville, which is essentially just one big recruiting visit for all current commits and future targets. It's a big day of the offseason, especially after last season's success.
