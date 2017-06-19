Tennessee Offensive Coordiantor: Vols...

Tennessee Offensive Coordiantor: Vols will go under center "probably a little bit more."

If you're like me at all, you've been driven crazy by the lack of snaps from under center since Butch Jones took over. His offense is primarily run from the gun, but there have been certain short yardage situations where simply going under center could ramp up the chances of converting on a crucial down.

