Tennessee Offensive Coordiantor: Vols will go under center "probably a little bit more."
If you're like me at all, you've been driven crazy by the lack of snaps from under center since Butch Jones took over. His offense is primarily run from the gun, but there have been certain short yardage situations where simply going under center could ramp up the chances of converting on a crucial down.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Top Talk.
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|surveillance drones flying over knox and other ... (Mar '13)
|3 hr
|Airspace
|56
|Roads closings for bike races WHY???
|8 hr
|Charity Fraud
|7
|Another Fatal Stabbing on Knoxville Greenway :(
|20 hr
|What a waist
|36
|Police: Teenager sought in double homicide rela...
|20 hr
|Panther Pride
|3
|Do you smell that?
|Sun
|South Knox Hombre
|24
|Lesbian couple get divorce after politically ch...
|Sun
|True This
|18
|Sanctuary Knoxville
|Sat
|Mari cone
|5
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC