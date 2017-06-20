Suspect arrested in weekend Knoxville apartment stabbing
Andrew James Kolopus, 30, is charged with attempted first degree murder. He was arrested Tuesday by the U.S. Marshals' Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force in the parking lot of a business on Clinton Highway.
