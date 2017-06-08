Store clerk pistol-whipped by armed r...

Store clerk pistol-whipped by armed robber at Knoxville dollar store

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

The robbery happened at around 11:49 a.m. Thursday at a Dollar General Store located at 2265 McCalla Avenue. Police said the clerk was taken to a hospital by ambulance for treatment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Knoxville Mercury 4 hr commenters 21
Mike Witcher 8 hr Ernestine 3
Radio Stations 9 hr Just Saying 80
Mark Green for Tennessee Governor 13 hr Dark As A Dungeon 8
Darkness Descends on Knoxville in The War on Cu... (Apr '15) 16 hr WKS15 38
News Knoxville mayor joins others to continue to uph... Wed Just Saying 9
Mayor Madeline Rogero is a global warming nut Wed Estelle 10
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Health Care
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,070 • Total comments across all topics: 281,622,004

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC