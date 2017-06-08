Store clerk pistol-whipped by armed robber at Knoxville dollar store
The robbery happened at around 11:49 a.m. Thursday at a Dollar General Store located at 2265 McCalla Avenue. Police said the clerk was taken to a hospital by ambulance for treatment.
