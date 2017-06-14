Spider-Man and Captain America to visit zoo Saturday
Other special activities include the "Superhero Boot Camp," where little good guys can learn how to use their own super powers for heroic feats. Superhero Saturday featuring Captain America and Spider-Man is included with paid zoo admission.
