Second teen arrested in Tennessee double homicide of Michigan men

13 hrs ago

A 15-year-old male has turned himself in after being named a suspect in a double homicide of two Michigan men in Tennessee, police say. Rico "Little Rico" Cook is in custody after turning himself in about 10:35 a.m. Sunday, June 25, at the Richard L. Bean Juvenile Detention Facility in Knoxville, Tennessee, according to the Knoxville Police Department Facebook page.

