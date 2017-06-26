Second teen arrested in Tennessee double homicide of Michigan men
A 15-year-old male has turned himself in after being named a suspect in a double homicide of two Michigan men in Tennessee, police say. Rico "Little Rico" Cook is in custody after turning himself in about 10:35 a.m. Sunday, June 25, at the Richard L. Bean Juvenile Detention Facility in Knoxville, Tennessee, according to the Knoxville Police Department Facebook page.
