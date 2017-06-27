Second Saturday Concert Series Continues
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. Knox County's Second Saturday Concert series continues with classic rockers Kitty Wampus taking the stage at The Cove and fan favorites Wild Blue Yonder playing tunes over at New Harvest Park.
