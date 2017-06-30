Prosecutors drop charges against teens in Sevier County wildfires

Deputy Josh Wiley was attacked by an inmate he was transporting to a doctor's appointment Wednesday at 100 Oaks. Palm Beach Gardens police say witnesses told investigators that Williams ran a red light in her 2010 Toyota Sequoia SUV, causing a June 9 cr The Sounds will be fighting for the title of 'Music City' as the Honky Tonks while the Round Rock Express will be called the Dance Halls for KNOXVILLE, Tenn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKRN.