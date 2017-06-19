Professor to student mom: Just bring your baby to class
A professor in Tennessee has a solution for a student who missed class after she couldn't find someone to babysit her 3-year-old girl: Just bring the child to class. The Knoxville News Sentinel reports Professor Sally Hunter at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville emailed Morgan King that she would be "absolutely delighted" to hold King's daughter, Korbin, while teaching class.
