Police: Teenager sought in double homicide related to interstate drug deal
There are 2 comments on the Daily Times story from 14 hrs ago, titled Police: Teenager sought in double homicide related to interstate drug deal. In it, Daily Times reports that:
One teenager has been charged and another is being sought following the shooting deaths of two Michigan teenagers Thursday in South Knoxville. According to the Knoxville Police Department, Rico "Little Rico" Cook, 15, is wanted on two warrants charging him with first-degree murder, one with attempted first-degree murder, and three with especially aggravated robbery.
#2 2 hrs ago
#3 25 min ago
This kid was probably showing signs for years that he would do something like this. The adults in his life could have intervened before he got past the point of no return. There is a short window of time in which a kid can be helped. If too much time goes by, the kid becomes a lost cause and nothing can be done.
