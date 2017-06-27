Police recover vehicle stolen out of ...

Police recover vehicle stolen out of Knox County

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

Police said they located a car stolen out of Knox County while investigating a suspicious vehicle parked at the dead end of Marilyn Road early Tuesday morning. Cassiopia Nechole Hunter, 27, Knoxville, was arrested on a charge of theft of property.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
When is going to stop 4 hr South Knox Hombre 2
Knoxville Mercury 5 hr Len Biased 25
surveillance drones flying over knox and other ... (Mar '13) 23 hr Cat Woman 58
Shooting on Whittle Springs Rd Tue Rudy Kipyard 4
Roads closings for bike races WHY??? Mon Charity Fraud 7
Another Fatal Stabbing on Knoxville Greenway :( Jun 25 What a waist 36
News Police: Teenager sought in double homicide rela... Jun 25 Panther Pride 3
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,723 • Total comments across all topics: 282,083,540

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC