Police recover vehicle stolen out of Knox County
Police said they located a car stolen out of Knox County while investigating a suspicious vehicle parked at the dead end of Marilyn Road early Tuesday morning. Cassiopia Nechole Hunter, 27, Knoxville, was arrested on a charge of theft of property.
