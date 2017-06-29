Pilot Flying J trial set for October 31 in Chattanooga
Almost four years after FBI investigators conducted a raid at the Pilot Flying J headquarters in West Knoxville, a trial date has been set for Pilot Flying J. Pilot Flying J trial will begin on October 31, 2017 in Chattanooga. Pilot Flying J is accused of fraudulently withholding fuel rebates and discounts from customers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|wbir/abby ham (Dec '11)
|1 hr
|Paul Pack
|244
|Another Fatal Stabbing on Knoxville Greenway :(
|19 hr
|Streetlights
|37
|Wine bill passes House, would move to local vote (Feb '14)
|20 hr
|No Price Drop
|4
|Goodbye State Rep Harry Brooks
|Thu
|South Knox Hombre
|1
|When is going to stop
|Thu
|South Knox Hombre
|5
|Knoxville Mercury
|Wed
|Len Biased
|25
|surveillance drones flying over knox and other ... (Mar '13)
|Jun 27
|Cat Woman
|58
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC