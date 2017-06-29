Pilot Flying J trial set for October ...

Pilot Flying J trial set for October 31 in Chattanooga

13 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

Almost four years after FBI investigators conducted a raid at the Pilot Flying J headquarters in West Knoxville, a trial date has been set for Pilot Flying J. Pilot Flying J trial will begin on October 31, 2017 in Chattanooga. Pilot Flying J is accused of fraudulently withholding fuel rebates and discounts from customers.

