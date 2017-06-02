Owners of 200-year-old farm in Knoxville still cleaning up after weekend storms
People on the Riverview Family Farm are still cleaning up areas of the 200 acre working cattle ranch. Strong winds on Saturday blow over hundred-year-old trees, bent metal fencing, and destroyed a hay barn on the property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Another Fatal Stabbing on Knoxville Greenway :(
|1 hr
|True Facts
|18
|Ogle, Elrod and Baril (Mar '13)
|8 hr
|Wrecked Cheque
|54
|Mayor Madeline Rogero is a global warming nut
|15 hr
|balkan warrior
|3
|Walker Johnson (Jun '08)
|Fri
|balkan warrior
|25
|Knoxville Mercury
|Fri
|balkan warrior
|18
|The world is better off without Trayvon Martin
|Fri
|andyea
|10
|The Knoxville News Sentinel Protest Daily
|Fri
|Protesters not local
|23
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC