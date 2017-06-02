Owners of 200-year-old farm in Knoxvi...

Owners of 200-year-old farm in Knoxville still cleaning up after weekend storms

People on the Riverview Family Farm are still cleaning up areas of the 200 acre working cattle ranch. Strong winds on Saturday blow over hundred-year-old trees, bent metal fencing, and destroyed a hay barn on the property.

