North Carolina man wanted for shooting death arrested in Tennessee

A suspect wanted in the shooting death of a man in a parked car in North Carolina has been arrested in Tennessee. A Greensboro police news release said 34-year-old Adrian Lamont Hickman of Greensboro was arrested around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in Knoxville, Tennessee.

