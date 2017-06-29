North Carolina man wanted for shooting death arrested in Tennessee
A suspect wanted in the shooting death of a man in a parked car in North Carolina has been arrested in Tennessee. A Greensboro police news release said 34-year-old Adrian Lamont Hickman of Greensboro was arrested around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Another Fatal Stabbing on Knoxville Greenway :(
|14 hr
|Streetlights
|37
|Wine bill passes House, would move to local vote (Feb '14)
|16 hr
|No Price Drop
|4
|Goodbye State Rep Harry Brooks
|22 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|1
|When is going to stop
|22 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|5
|Knoxville Mercury
|Wed
|Len Biased
|25
|surveillance drones flying over knox and other ... (Mar '13)
|Jun 27
|Cat Woman
|58
|Shooting on Whittle Springs Rd
|Jun 27
|Rudy Kipyard
|4
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC