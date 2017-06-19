New state law sponsored by Whitson co...

New state law sponsored by Whitson could help reduce suicide rate

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Williamson Herald

The Middle Tennessee chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention says a new law passed by the 110th General Assembly is expected to help reduce the state's growing suicide rate. The Tullis Act aims to reduce the number of suicides by equipping the state's licensed mental health professionals to better address the issue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vincent Andreula 1 hr XXX 2
Moreland janitorial/Angela Douglas "Moreland" 4 hr Justaguy 1
tn republicans raised gas tax 6 hr South Knox Hombre 10
Will West, Pony He Rides 98.7 FM 15 hr Jack Meoff 9
Murray Guard Inc 21 hr John 1
How does Phil Williams Show stay on the air? (Jun '10) 21 hr Judges 195
The Psychic Conoco Lottery Women. Wed AndAllofUs 2
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,802 • Total comments across all topics: 281,946,529

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC