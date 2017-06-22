Navigating traffic during USA Cycling...

Navigating traffic during USA Cycling Championships in Knoxville

Make way for hundreds of bicyclists on the road this weekend, because the USA Cycling Championships will be in Knoxville. The men's and women's individual time trials start bright and early on Saturday with rolling road closures throughout the city.

