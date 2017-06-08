Motorcycle crash closes I-275 southbo...

Motorcycle crash closes I-275 southbound lanes in Knoxville

The southbound lanes of Interstate 275 were closed Thursday night following a motorcycle crash described as "serious" by the Knoxville Police Department. The crash was reported around 10:15 p.m. near the Woodland Avenue exit.

