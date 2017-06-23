Mother accused of drugging children a...

Mother accused of drugging children arrested in Knoxville

13 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

A woman who is accused of giving her children Benadryl so she could "control them" was arrested Thursday night in Knoxville. An arrest warrant was issued in Gwinette County, Georgia for Savion Piotter, 27, for felony cruelty to a child.

