Military 1 mins ago 11:15 a.m.Vietnam veterans traveling memorial to head to Knox County
Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett announced the county is bringing "The Wall That Heals" to the community. The traveling memorial is a half-scale replica of the Vietnam memorial wall in Washington D.C and is provided by the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund.
