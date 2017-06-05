Melhorn opens BB Style
Beth Melhorn, owner of Gifty Girl off Northshore Drive, has opened another boutique, BB Style, in Saah Salon Suites off South Campbell Station Road in Farragut. Her boutique carries trendy, fashionable styles for women.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Farragut Press.
