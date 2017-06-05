Melhorn opens BB Style

Melhorn opens BB Style

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Farragut Press

Beth Melhorn, owner of Gifty Girl off Northshore Drive, has opened another boutique, BB Style, in Saah Salon Suites off South Campbell Station Road in Farragut. Her boutique carries trendy, fashionable styles for women.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Farragut Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mike Witcher 1 hr oneangryviewer 2
Mark Green for Tennessee Governor 1 hr Dark As A Dungeon 8
Darkness Descends on Knoxville in The War on Cu... (Apr '15) 5 hr WKS15 38
News Knoxville mayor joins others to continue to uph... 17 hr Just Saying 9
Mayor Madeline Rogero is a global warming nut Wed Estelle 10
Lindsey Radcliffe I think your gorgeous hit me up Wed Dagrunt 1
Mae Beavers for Governor Wed Tron Javolta 3
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. China
  5. Health Care
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,091 • Total comments across all topics: 281,610,576

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC