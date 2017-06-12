M'boro City Schools Administration Ch...

M'boro City Schools Administration Changes for 2017-18

Dr. Linda Gilbert, Director of Murfreesboro City Schools has announced the appointment of Adam Bryson as Principal for John Pittard Elementary. In addition, Cherrye Robertson has been named Assistant Principal at Bradley Academy.

