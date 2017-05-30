Maryville man restoring Crockett relative's grave marker Read Story Michael Crowe
Maryville Monument is working on restoring a gravestone that's nearly 200 years old - the grave marker of William Finley, Davy Crockett's father-in-law. Years ago, William Finley's grave marker was found on a farm in a part of Jefferson County called Finley's Gap.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ogle, Elrod and Baril (Mar '13)
|29 min
|Brian pritchard
|52
|Mayor Madeline Rogero is a global warming nut
|39 min
|balkan warrior
|3
|C and J tree service doing illegal dumping
|2 hr
|Jack
|1
|Walker Johnson (Jun '08)
|14 hr
|balkan warrior
|25
|Knoxville Mercury
|18 hr
|balkan warrior
|18
|The world is better off without Trayvon Martin
|20 hr
|andyea
|10
|Another Fatal Stabbing on Knoxville Greenway :(
|Fri
|BuildTheWall
|9
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC