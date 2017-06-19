Marion County Teen Charged With Shoot...

Marion County Teen Charged With Shooting His Mother With An Assault Rifle

4 min ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

Authorities said Carolyn Henry told them that she tried to hide from her son after he shot her in the head with an assault rifle on Friday night.

