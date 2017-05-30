Life 50 mins ago 4:29 p.m.Church pack...

Life 50 mins ago 4:29 p.m.Church packs nearly 40,000 pounds of potatoes for the hungry

17 hrs ago Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

On Saturday morning, volunteers at Concord United Methodist Church packed nearly 40,000 pounds of potatoes into bags to feed the hungry in East Tennessee. The potatoes, which would have been thrown out due to shape, size and other defects, will instead land at the doorsteps of thousands of people in need of food.

