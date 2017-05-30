Life 50 mins ago 4:29 p.m.Church packs nearly 40,000 pounds of potatoes for the hungry
On Saturday morning, volunteers at Concord United Methodist Church packed nearly 40,000 pounds of potatoes into bags to feed the hungry in East Tennessee. The potatoes, which would have been thrown out due to shape, size and other defects, will instead land at the doorsteps of thousands of people in need of food.
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Another Fatal Stabbing on Knoxville Greenway :(
|2 hr
|misfit 0676
|19
|The Knoxville News Sentinel Protest Daily
|7 hr
|leftist fools
|24
|Ogle, Elrod and Baril (Mar '13)
|19 hr
|Wrecked Cheque
|54
|Mayor Madeline Rogero is a global warming nut
|Sat
|balkan warrior
|3
|Walker Johnson (Jun '08)
|Fri
|balkan warrior
|25
|Knoxville Mercury
|Fri
|balkan warrior
|18
|The world is better off without Trayvon Martin
|Fri
|andyea
|10
