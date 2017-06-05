Life 2 mins ago 8:40 p.m.Blackberry Farm to offer beer in cans
Kathryn Sullivan of Blackberry Farm said Thursday the move was made possible by establishing a relationship with Brew Hub, the company that will package the canned beers. "Cans provide more opportunities to enjoy our products outdoors and for more casual drinking occasions," Sullivan said of the decision.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mark Green for Tennessee Governor
|2 hr
|Ho hum
|10
|Mencer tree morning convoy
|2 hr
|CitizenK
|1
|Knoxville Mercury
|9 hr
|commenters
|21
|Mike Witcher
|13 hr
|Ernestine
|3
|Radio Stations
|14 hr
|Just Saying
|80
|Darkness Descends on Knoxville in The War on Cu... (Apr '15)
|21 hr
|WKS15
|38
|Knoxville mayor joins others to continue to uph...
|Wed
|Just Saying
|9
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC