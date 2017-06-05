Lecture To Focus On Knoxville's Civil Rights Movement

"The Civil Rights Movement in Knoxville, Tennessee: An Understudied Local Movement" is the topic of an upcoming lecture to be presented by Michael Blum, Ph.D. The event will be held Wednesday, June 14, beginning at noon, at the East Tennessee History Center, located at 601 S. Gay St., in Knoxville. According to a news release about the program, the "Knoxville's civil rights movement is an important, yet often understudied, part of the city's history.

