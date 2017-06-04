La. subsidizes unproven therapy to bo...

La. subsidizes unproven therapy to boost economy

New study says American families are overwhelmed by clutter, rarely eat together, and are generally stressed out about it all Taxpayers in Louisiana are helping to subsidize construction of two health care centers offering a divisive cancer treatment - even as state lawmakers prepare to cut millions from basic health services. The treatment is called proton therapy, and this spring, the state's economic development department promised up to $10.6 million to two companies, one to build a center in Baton Rouge and the other in New Orleans.

