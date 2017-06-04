La. subsidizes unproven therapy to boost economy
New study says American families are overwhelmed by clutter, rarely eat together, and are generally stressed out about it all Taxpayers in Louisiana are helping to subsidize construction of two health care centers offering a divisive cancer treatment - even as state lawmakers prepare to cut millions from basic health services. The treatment is called proton therapy, and this spring, the state's economic development department promised up to $10.6 million to two companies, one to build a center in Baton Rouge and the other in New Orleans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Another Fatal Stabbing on Knoxville Greenway :(
|1 hr
|City Limits
|21
|Knoxville mayor joins others to continue to uph...
|2 hr
|Drack
|5
|Mayor Madeline Rogero is a global warming nut
|6 hr
|Long Legged Mack ...
|4
|Tennessee AD John Currie: Vols 'have to win more'
|6 hr
|Spouted phartse
|4
|Sevier County residents express concerns over g... (Jul '07)
|14 hr
|Knoxxie
|64
|Owners of Knoxville Tire Shop ArrestedFriday, M...
|16 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|7
|Mae Beavers for Governor
|17 hr
|hollie molie
|2
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC