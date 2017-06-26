Kuumba Festival celebrates heritage, honors arts leader Read Story Grant Robinson
This year was the first year of the festival without Nkechi Ajanaku . The champion of the festival and other arts in Knoxville died June 1. "This community depends on something for the children to do that's creative, that's artful, that's meaningful, and she provided that," Ajanaku's daughter Bolanile Ajanaku said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
