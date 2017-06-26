Kuumba Festival celebrates heritage, ...

Kuumba Festival celebrates heritage, honors arts leader Read Story Grant Robinson

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

This year was the first year of the festival without Nkechi Ajanaku . The champion of the festival and other arts in Knoxville died June 1. "This community depends on something for the children to do that's creative, that's artful, that's meaningful, and she provided that," Ajanaku's daughter Bolanile Ajanaku said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
surveillance drones flying over knox and other ... (Mar '13) 1 hr Cat Woman 58
Shooting on Whittle Springs Rd 8 hr Rudy Kipyard 4
Roads closings for bike races WHY??? Mon Charity Fraud 7
Another Fatal Stabbing on Knoxville Greenway :( Sun What a waist 36
News Police: Teenager sought in double homicide rela... Sun Panther Pride 3
Do you smell that? Sun South Knox Hombre 24
News Lesbian couple get divorce after politically ch... Sun True This 18
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,155 • Total comments across all topics: 282,061,729

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC